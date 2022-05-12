Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) SVP Sells $73,600.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,024 shares in the company, valued at $77,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SUP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,776. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 4.31. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Barclays PLC raised its position in Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Superior Industries International by 10,570.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

