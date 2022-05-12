SuperFarm Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $67.47 million and approximately $16.45 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 58.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002336 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

