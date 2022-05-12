Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Down 11.8%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares were down 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 24,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 304,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Super Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super Group stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Super Group Limited ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Super Group accounts for about 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Super Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

