Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Down 11.8%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHCGet Rating) shares were down 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 24,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 304,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Super Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super Group stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHCGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Super Group accounts for about 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Super Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

