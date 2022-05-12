Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 2283399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sundial Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.70.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $615.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $17,533,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 46.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,532,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 7,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after buying an additional 8,529,816 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 33,812.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,139,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.