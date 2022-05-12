Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Raised to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.
NYSE SU opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35.
Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suncor Energy (SU)
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.