Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Raised to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

NYSE SU opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,546 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 77,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

