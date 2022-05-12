SUN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SUN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00574793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,232.76 or 1.98787435 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029229 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,984.71 or 0.06893535 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

