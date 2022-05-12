Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.27. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 12.1% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

