Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.63.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

