Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) to announce $153.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.15 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $86.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $582.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $513.10 million to $655.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $686.32 million, with estimates ranging from $612.70 million to $732.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,817,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,475,000. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 426,636 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. 621,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,921. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $920.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

