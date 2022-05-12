Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Update

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE:MSC opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $279.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 24.53% and a negative net margin of 286.51%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

