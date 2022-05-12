STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. STRATA Skin Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SSKN stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.09. 401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,451. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia acquired 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of STRATA Skin Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.