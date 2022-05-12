StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $71.61 on Thursday. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $77.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $440,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.24 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

