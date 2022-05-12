StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “
Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $71.61 on Thursday. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $77.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07.
In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $440,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.24 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About StoneX Group (Get Rating)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
