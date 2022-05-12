StockNews.com Upgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
eGain stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.75 million, a P/E ratio of 324.67 and a beta of 0.45. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
