StockNews.com Upgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.75 million, a P/E ratio of 324.67 and a beta of 0.45. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in eGain by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 22.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in eGain by 5.5% during the first quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 374,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in eGain during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in eGain during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.