StockNews.com Lowers PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

NYSE:PLM opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.73. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

