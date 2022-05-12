StockNews.com Lowers MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of MSM opened at $78.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 in the last three months. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

