StockNews.com Lowers Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) to Sell

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ LANC traded down $4.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,083. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.16. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $131.21 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

