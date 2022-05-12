StockNews.com Downgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Sell

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.76.

NYSE:HL opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

