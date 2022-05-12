Stifel Nicolaus Trims Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Target Price to $30.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INGN. TheStreet lowered shares of Inogen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of INGN opened at $22.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $522.49 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.01. Inogen has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Inogen by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 254.1% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inogen by 1,764.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

