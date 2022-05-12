Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$150.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYDGF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.78.

Shares of BYDGF traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.61. 811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.95. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

