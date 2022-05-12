Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.93

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$33.93 and last traded at C$34.31, with a volume of 31733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.50.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

