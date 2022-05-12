State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of State Street worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.24. 180,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,649. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

