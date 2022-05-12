State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.17. 6,290,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,794,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $290.95 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

