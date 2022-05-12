STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded down 57.2% against the US dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $118,947.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00594199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,860.48 or 2.01836372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007920 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.