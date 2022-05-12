Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 3,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 578,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Several research firms have commented on STRY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,815,000.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

