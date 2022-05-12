Starbase Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $537,504.00 (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $351,417.00 and $537,504.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 54.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starbase Coin Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

