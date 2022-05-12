Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 80,960 shares.The stock last traded at $41.50 and had previously closed at $42.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.92.

The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.1415 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 49.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $72,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

