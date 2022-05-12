Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Lowered to C$72.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Shares of NYSE STN traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.29. 19,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,960. Stantec has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. Analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

