Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.33-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 115,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,960. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Stantec by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,970,000 after acquiring an additional 375,821 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stantec by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,507,000 after purchasing an additional 289,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stantec by 39.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 41,475 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

