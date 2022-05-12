Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,754,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,845 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 1.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $519,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 35.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $118.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,713. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.51 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

