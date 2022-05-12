Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 5.45% of Standex International worth $73,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,731,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 658.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,384,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $110,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SXI traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,437. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.13.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Standex International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

