Standard Protocol Trading Down 67% This Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $472,053.21 and approximately $201,676.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 67% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00561389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,320.44 or 1.94085691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00030289 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,958.57 or 0.06631671 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

