Standard Motor Products, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Standard Motor Products has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.46. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 693.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 187,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,234,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,475,000 after acquiring an additional 78,145 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 969.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 456.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 35,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

