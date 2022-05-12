STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. STAG Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

STAG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.92. 123,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,684. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.31%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 92,380 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

