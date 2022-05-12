STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

STAA stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.22. 34,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,408. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62 and a beta of 1.18.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,375,000 after acquiring an additional 94,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,529,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,877,000 after purchasing an additional 65,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

