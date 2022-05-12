St. James’ Place’s (STJ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

STJ has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,750 ($21.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($19.85) to GBX 1,680 ($20.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($20.71) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($20.96) to GBX 1,600 ($19.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,655.78 ($20.41).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,179.50 ($14.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($14.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.48). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,362.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,497.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 40.41 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.17%.

In related news, insider Andrew Croft acquired 134 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($18.05) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.76 ($2,418.64). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($15.78), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($469,044.01).

About St. James's Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

