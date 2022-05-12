S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives $31.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on STBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of STBA opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.66. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $34.64.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 306,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

