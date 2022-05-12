SSE (LON:SSE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 2,200 ($27.12) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,690 ($20.84).

SSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised SSE to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.55) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,782 ($21.97).

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,830.29 ($22.57) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,753.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,659.69. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,437 ($17.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,890 ($23.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The company has a market cap of £19.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.51.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

