Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 21,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 511,313 shares.The stock last traded at $18.45 and had previously closed at $14.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $2,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $740,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Squarespace by 119.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 278.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter worth $13,302,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Company Profile (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

