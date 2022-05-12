Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Announces Earnings Results

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Squarespace updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

SQSP traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 132,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,313. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $2,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $740,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Squarespace by 44.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

SQSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.39.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

