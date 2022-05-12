SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

NYSE SPXC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SPXC. StockNews.com upgraded SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SPX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPX by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in SPX by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SPX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

