Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.99% of Sprout Social worth $48,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 70,712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 29.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $36,467.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,071.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,009 shares of company stock valued at $10,180,387. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.77.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

