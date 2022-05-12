Sprott (NYSE:SII) PT Lowered to C$58.00 at TD Securities

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $35.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17. Sprott has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 21.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Sprott by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sprott by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.