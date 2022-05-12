Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Sprott has a payout ratio of 43.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $932.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17. Sprott has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 21.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SII. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sprott by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sprott by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sprott by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprott by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

