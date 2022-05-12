SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.01.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

