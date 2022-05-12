Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $94.48

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.48 and last traded at $94.81, with a volume of 40808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.68.

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -129.49 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.57.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after buying an additional 1,091,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,825,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,492,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,101,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

