Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.07

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.07 and last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 25598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after buying an additional 815,074 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 111,389 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.