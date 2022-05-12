SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.64

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.64 and last traded at $58.84, with a volume of 96811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6,199.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

