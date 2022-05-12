SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $81.24

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.24 and last traded at $81.26, with a volume of 6101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $94.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

