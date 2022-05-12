SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.98

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.98 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 44957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,752 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,488 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,730 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

