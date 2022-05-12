SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $94.86

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.86 and last traded at $95.02, with a volume of 143530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.22.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,903 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $110,458,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,122,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after buying an additional 338,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,414,000 after buying an additional 235,937 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

